Sold: Fire HD 8 tablet 10th Gen 2020, Lenovo Smart Tab M8

Status
Not open for further replies.
K

kyang357

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
1,960
Heatware: kyang357
  • Free USPS / UPS shipping within USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Send your Paypal email for an invoice
*SOLD*

Fire HD 8 10th gen 2020
2GB ram, 32GB storage
just the tablet
no charger or cable
good condition
used with fire toolkit, accidentally updated firmware to 7.3.2.2 (oof)

Looking for $20 $15 shipped

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Iron Grey (2nd gen ?)
2gb ram, 32gb storage
great/excellent condition
metal case, solid feel, like the OG Nexus
retail box with unused accessories (charger, cable, dock)

Looking for $30 $25 shipped
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20230304_002554471.jpg
    PXL_20230304_002554471.jpg
    153.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230304_002645437.jpg
    PXL_20230304_002645437.jpg
    300.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230304_002724272.jpg
    PXL_20230304_002724272.jpg
    270.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230304_002820696.jpg
    PXL_20230304_002820696.jpg
    324.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230304_003022645.jpg
    PXL_20230304_003022645.jpg
    183.5 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230304_003040925.jpg
    PXL_20230304_003040925.jpg
    204.1 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230304_021144839.jpg
    PXL_20230304_021144839.jpg
    232 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230304_021404502.jpg
    PXL_20230304_021404502.jpg
    436.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230304_021719744.jpg
    PXL_20230304_021719744.jpg
    229.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230304_021729998.jpg
    PXL_20230304_021729998.jpg
    272.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
9,985
kyang357 said:
Heatware: kyang357
  • Free USPS / UPS shipping within USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Send your Paypal email for an invoice

*BOTH PENDING*

Fire HD 8 10th gen 2020
2GB ram, 32GB storage
just the tablet
no charger or cable
good condition
used with fire toolkit, accidentally updated firmware to 7.3.2.2 (oof)

Looking for $20 $15 shipped

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Iron Grey (2nd gen ?)
2gb ram, 32gb storage
great/excellent condition
metal case, solid feel, like the OG Nexus
retail box with unused accessories (charger, cable, dock)

Looking for $30 $25 shipped
Click to expand...
paypal sent for both
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top