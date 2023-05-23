SOLD F/S: Nintendo Switch OLED

Hi everyone,

F/S - My Nintendo Switch OLED.
It's in perfect condition, crystal screen protector on, joycon covers and analog stick covers. I'm the guy that likes to keep his electronics as pristine as when I bought them. Original box with all accessories included, all of them still in their lil' foam baggies untouched. Power adapter/original included Nintendo HDMI cable included. Everything.
I had a regular non-OLED version, then upgraded to this one because I'm compulsive and like the best new stuff - but I literally have played all of 5 hours of Metroid Dread on it and don't use it at all. (If you want the Joycon/Analog covers, let me know, I'll include it. - they aren't greazy, barely touched.)

Selling for $275 - I think that's fair! I can take Zelle/Paypal, whatever works. I'll also cover shipping. Pictures below.
Thanks for looking. (SOLD!)

$275 is a good price! If you have a hard time finding a buyer and would be willing to drop it a fair bit, I might be interested. I have a standard Switch and never thought of upgrading until this very moment, so the price would have to be right for me.
 
$275 is a good price! If you have a hard time finding a buyer and would be willing to drop it a fair bit, I might be interested. I have a standard Switch and never thought of upgrading until this very moment, so the price would have to be right for me.
Not in a rush by any means, but if i decide to lower I will definitely update the thread.

Just to be clear, it does not include games, correct?
Correct, just the console.
 
