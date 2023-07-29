SOLD F/S HP 14'' laptop SOLD

buschman31
Today i bought a laptop from the local pawnshop which was sold off as broken. They didnt have the owner remove their windows logon password.
I tried to reinstall windows on the hdd but none was found. Installed the m2 ssd in my other laptop and it works fine after installing windows.
Back into the HP laptop goes the M2 ssd and the windows os boot manager is missing. So now the Error message is no operating system. The UEFI bios is no fun to work with so I give up.
Nothing wrong with the M2 ssd or the laptop, its just that damned UEFI bios
I'm local to the Clayton co./Atlanta area if u r in Ga
HP 14-dq2089wm 14''(256GB SSD, i3-1115G4, 3.7GHz, 8GB RAM (2x4GB) and original HP power supply
$65 plus mailing costs
HP laptop
SOLD TO pvtgoose
