SOLD F/S HP 14'' laptop SOLD

Today i bought a laptop from the local pawnshop which was sold off as broken. They didnt have the owner remove their windows logon password.
I tried to reinstall windows on the hdd but none was found. Installed the m2 ssd in my other laptop and it works fine after installing windows.
Back into the HP laptop goes the M2 ssd and the windows os boot manager is missing. So now the Error message is no operating system. The UEFI bios is no fun to work with so I give up.
Nothing wrong with the M2 ssd or the laptop, its just that damned UEFI bios

I'm local to the Clayton co./Atlanta area if u r in Ga

HP 14-dq2089wm 14''(256GB SSD, i3-1115G4, 3.7GHz, 8GB RAM (2x4GB) and original HP power supply

$65 plus mailing costs

HP laptop

SOLD TO pvtgoose
 
northwoodsf said:
Is there a bios pass that prevents you making changes to the bios settings?
No. The person had not cleared out the windows password. So I used my other laptop to install windows and it booted good. But when installed in the HP its saying no OS seen. I found out yesterday that there is HP Cloud Recovery Tool for reinstalling windows. Still trying to figure it out how to get it on my flash drive and then install on the HP.
 
is there something preventing you to boot from usb drive (with the m2 in the hp already)? seems like a simple solution to slap a clean install on the laptop.
 
one question. should i turn off secure boot when using my flash drive which i'm using to reinstall windows?
 
when windows installer is up and you're prompted to interact with the installer hit shift+f10. cmd comes up. diskpart> list disk (if they show up, 0 is drive, 1 is usb)> select disk 0> clean >create partition primary>exit> exit. if no problems, that'll lead you back to installer. go to drive selection screen. if it STILL doesnt show up, then it may be another issue altogether.

(this will wipe the hard drive of whatever is on there)
 
it says no fixed disked showed when i took out my flash drive from the usb port. thats strange
but when i did first get the laptop the m2 nvme did appear in the bios. but when i deleted windows and done a reformat might have changed things. maybe i need to put it back in my other laptop and do diskpart on it
 
this sounds like my desktop if I turn on the UEFI in the bios. Once I turn that off, its fine.

my desktop if my bios was UEFI none of my drives are seen. I had to switch whatever that was to CSM and then it worked fine.
 
ok i happen to get this 1gb nvme from a member and is showed up in diskpart on my dell. i'm going to see if it works.
 
yea that 1gb didnt show up. the member said it was something wrong with it cause bios wont recognize it. ok so now i'm going to take out the nvme from the hp to see if diskpart in dell will see it
 
Some hp laptops have storage controllers that win 10 installer does not see and driver needs to be loaded before the installer sees the internal ssd
 
ok i done diskpart on it and created primary partition so its still not showing so i might have missed a step in diskpart.

there is a flash exe. for the drive controllers but dont it have to be in windows for the mobo to be flashed?
 
