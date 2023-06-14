[SOLD] EVGA RTX 3090 Ti FTW3

8

87dtna

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 19, 2011
Messages
1,048
SOLD!

SOLD!

SOLD!

Just picked up a 4090, so going to sell my 3090 Ti FTW3. This is the best 3k series card there is, and is still quite a capable card. Card is mint condition, well taken care of. I will ship in the gigantic original box and all accessories like new. Possible discount in shipping if you don't want the original box.

$850 shipped in the USA. Paypal preferred. Heatware under 87dtna, 352-0-0. I've been around a long time, buy with confidence.

Card is still in PC, will be pulled promptly when sold.

3090 Ti.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top