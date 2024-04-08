Sold: EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Black Gaming

kirbyrj
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2005
- Messages
- 30,691
For Sale:
EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Black Gaming - sold
Selling my brother's old RTX 3070 for him. Comes in retail box. The hardest work it has seen has been League of Legends. I upgraded him to a 4070, so he doesn't need this one.
Heatware - kirbyrj - 434-0-0
Paypal F&F - [email protected]
EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Black Gaming - sold
Selling my brother's old RTX 3070 for him. Comes in retail box. The hardest work it has seen has been League of Legends. I upgraded him to a 4070, so he doesn't need this one.
Heatware - kirbyrj - 434-0-0
Paypal F&F - [email protected]
Last edited: