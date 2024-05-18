Sold: EVGA GTX 750 Ti

K

kyang357

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
2,186
Heatware: kyang357
  • Prices include shipping contiguous USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Message your Paypal email for an invoice


For Sale

$30 each / $50 both
MSI GTX 970
1 blower
1 open air (missing 1 dvi screw)

$14
EVGA GTX 750 Ti
bus powered, no 6-pin required

All tested, working pulls.
 

  • PXL_20240518_202441708.jpg
    PXL_20240518_202441708.jpg
    247.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240518_202506380.jpg
    PXL_20240518_202506380.jpg
    424.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240518_202528548.jpg
    PXL_20240518_202528548.jpg
    194.5 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240518_202601639.jpg
    PXL_20240518_202601639.jpg
    316.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240518_202614726.jpg
    PXL_20240518_202614726.jpg
    425.5 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240518_202636371.jpg
    PXL_20240518_202636371.jpg
    211.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240518_202653506.jpg
    PXL_20240518_202653506.jpg
    213 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240518_202743452.jpg
    PXL_20240518_202743452.jpg
    270.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240518_202755883.jpg
    PXL_20240518_202755883.jpg
    434.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240518_202844725.jpg
    PXL_20240518_202844725.jpg
    230.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
