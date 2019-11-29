SOLD: EVGA GTX 1080 Ti, 11G-P4-5390-BR

Status
Not open for further replies.
pututu

pututu

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Dec 27, 2015
Messages
1,819
This is an OEM card with similar spec as 11G-P4-5390-KR.

This card is properly taken care off, clean and is in good working condition. No accessories but I can package this card in another EVGA box as shown in the picture below for safe shipping.

SOLD Paypal (minus fee if paid via FF) shipped to CONUS. Not looking for any trades.

I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 267-0-0)

_IMG_2174_in_PC.jpg
_IMG_2175_GPU-Z.jpg


_IMG_2178_Front.jpg
_IMG_2179_Back.jpg


_IMG_2181_Ports.jpg
_IMG_2183.JPG
 
Last edited:
pututu

pututu

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Dec 27, 2015
Messages
1,819
bump for today is the 93rd year anniversary of the last Ford Model T production!
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top