Sold EVGA 3090 Ti FTW Gaming

Sold to rewted. EVGA 3090 Ti FTW Gaming. I had this in my main PC then moved to my back up PC which was overkill for a system that is seldomly used for gaming. Purchased in April of 2022 830 days left in warranty which I can help with if needed. Ran at stock settings in a nicely ventilated case. This will ship will all the accessories it came with, and I will even toss in an EVGA Powerlink 41S I ran with the card at no extra cost. Card was not used for mining and was used in a smoke free home.
$920 shipped to lower 48
PayPal Friends & Family only
Heatware
I have perfect feedback on ebay as well. eBay
