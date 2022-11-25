Sold EVGA 3090 Ti FTW Gaming

Sold to rewted. EVGA 3090 Ti FTW Gaming. I had this in my main PC then moved to my back up PC which was overkill for a system that is seldomly used for gaming. Purchased in April of 2022 830 days left in warranty which I can help with if needed. Ran at stock settings in a nicely ventilated case. This will ship will all the accessories it came with, and I will even toss in an EVGA Powerlink 41S I ran with the card at no extra cost. Card was not used for mining and was used in a smoke free home.

$920 shipped to lower 48

PayPal Friends & Family only

