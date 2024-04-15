Sold!, Beelink SER7 Mini PC w/ AMD 7840HS cpu, 1TB NVMe (2 NVMe slots),

D

Dreamerbydesign

Heatware: 110-0-0 in 15+ years
Plenty of recent feedback also.
2FA enabled

Terms:
  • I ship by next business day
  • Payment: PayPal fee less
  • Tracking and insurance always provided
  • US48 only
  • No trades no holds.

Beelink SER7 -

Amazon Link Beelink SER7 - this is the green one as linked.
Mine is shipping without the ram. It has the 1TB NVMe ssd from the factory. You need to add ram to this. DDR5 Sodimm 4800 / 5600

Price: SOLD




IMG_1391.jpeg
 
Price lowered, let’s get this moved.

I’m tempted to keep this little thing! So someone needs to take it off my hands :)
 
Bump :) still here. Tempted to throw ram in it and find a use for it!!

Probably one of the smallest packages you can game on decently.
 
PM’s all answered. I’m responding in the order they were received. Thank you everybody for the interest.
 
