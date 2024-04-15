Sold!, Beelink SER7 Mini PC w/ AMD 7840HS cpu, 1TB NVMe (2 NVMe slots),

Dreamerbydesign
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2008
- Messages
- 6,446
Heatware: 110-0-0 in 15+ years
Plenty of recent feedback also.
2FA enabled
Terms:
Beelink SER7 -
Amazon Link Beelink SER7 - this is the green one as linked.
Mine is shipping without the ram. It has the 1TB NVMe ssd from the factory. You need to add ram to this. DDR5 Sodimm 4800 / 5600
Price: SOLD
Plenty of recent feedback also.
2FA enabled
Terms:
- I ship by next business day
- Payment: PayPal fee less
- Tracking and insurance always provided
- US48 only
- No trades no holds.
Beelink SER7 -
Amazon Link Beelink SER7 - this is the green one as linked.
Mine is shipping without the ram. It has the 1TB NVMe ssd from the factory. You need to add ram to this. DDR5 Sodimm 4800 / 5600
Price: SOLD
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.