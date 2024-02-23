SOLD: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Game Code $20

Hi guys,
SOLD!
Just realized I still have a code kicking around for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $20 F&F/Zelle/Venmo and it is yours. I can redeem it for you so do not worry about having the necessary hardware. Expires on Feb 27 so need to sell within a few days: https://s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/amdrewards/terms/TCs-2023Q4-Avatar-ROW-100923-EN - Extension.pdf.
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
To redeem:
- Create account at https://www.amdrewards.com/ if you do not already have one.
- Set a password that is secure, but something you are willing to share with me so I can login and activate the code on that account.
- Send me the username/password.
- I'll login, validate the hardware on my PC, and enable a voucher within your AMD Rewards account.
- I'll notify you - you login and activate the game on your Ubisoft Connect / UPlay or whatever the hell they are calling it these days.
Thanks for looking!
SOLD!
Just realized I still have a code kicking around for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $20 F&F/Zelle/Venmo and it is yours. I can redeem it for you so do not worry about having the necessary hardware. Expires on Feb 27 so need to sell within a few days: https://s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/amdrewards/terms/TCs-2023Q4-Avatar-ROW-100923-EN - Extension.pdf.
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
To redeem:
- Create account at https://www.amdrewards.com/ if you do not already have one.
- Set a password that is secure, but something you are willing to share with me so I can login and activate the code on that account.
- Send me the username/password.
- I'll login, validate the hardware on my PC, and enable a voucher within your AMD Rewards account.
- I'll notify you - you login and activate the game on your Ubisoft Connect / UPlay or whatever the hell they are calling it these days.
Thanks for looking!
Last edited: