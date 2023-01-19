Sold: ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming WiFi 6E LGA 1700 Intel DDR5 ATX Motherboard

roadczar

Mar 6, 2011
130
SOLD

$210 + US shipping (FedEx Home Delivery)

Like new with full original kit and packaging. Removed out of a working system before moving to z690. Updated with latest BIOS and firmware.

Heatware

ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming WiFi 6E LGA 1700(Intel® 12th&13th Gen)ATX gaming motherboard(PCIe 5.0, DDR5,18+1 ower stages,2.5 Gb LAN,Bluetooth v5.2,Thunderbolt 4,support up to 5xM.2,1xPCIe 5.0 M.2)

20230119_134740.jpg

20230119_135014.jpg

20230119_135043.jpg

20230119_135245.jpg

20230119_135542.jpg

20230119_135117.jpg
 
