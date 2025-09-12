  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

SOLD Asus Maximus Hero X with 8600k and 32GB ddr4

K

Kid744

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Nov 22, 2005
Messages
134
Sold Bought these items for my grandson who ended up getting a gaming laptop.
Assembled and tested. (bought MB from Brahmzy) Memory is Corsair Vengance LPX
$95 Shipped to lower 48.

Kid
20250912_122705.jpg
20250912_122716.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top