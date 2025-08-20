SOLD: ASUS 4090 TUF

Hmm. As long as he's willing to do G&S, I would say the flag is half raised. But would be better to post a picture and tag for it considering what Craptacular has mentioned. Also the vouch from Acroig wouldn't 100% settle my mind if I was a buyer. No activity for 7 months, low post count. No 2FA...wouldn't be surprised if scammers try to self validate themselves with multiple accounts, crazy to say...But that's what it's come down to with these scammers and their filth on our forum.



Price wise...I'm not overly surprised. Prices are dropping, you can nab 5090's new now for 2300 (MSI/Zotac). 5080's have dropped in price from the 13-1500 to around 11-1300 now rather QUICKLY. Second hand market is roughly $1000 (5080). People realizing the cards are not worth the price Nvidia has bullshitted into our laps with their shenanigans. So not overly surprised at a 4090 for 1600 second hand. But yea, the scam radar though, half raised.