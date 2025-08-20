  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SOLD: ASUS 4090 TUF

Ebay seller name nas_24 if you want to check my rep.
$1600 plus S/H

SOLD
 
No 2FA.....price is at MSRP....no posting activity in almost 2 years here (and that was just a meme posted) then the account has been dead for over a decade....proceed with caution
Yes, I have not done much selling as of late, this is a totally legit sale. No caution required
 
I'm not a regular here but I'm a mod at Rage3D and I know this guy. No worries about him.
 
Hmm. As long as he's willing to do G&S, I would say the flag is half raised. But would be better to post a picture and tag for it considering what Craptacular has mentioned. Also the vouch from Acroig wouldn't 100% settle my mind if I was a buyer. No activity for 7 months, low post count. No 2FA...wouldn't be surprised if scammers try to self validate themselves with multiple accounts, crazy to say...But that's what it's come down to with these scammers and their filth on our forum.

Price wise...I'm not overly surprised. Prices are dropping, you can nab 5090's new now for 2300 (MSI/Zotac). 5080's have dropped in price from the 13-1500 to around 11-1300 now rather QUICKLY. Second hand market is roughly $1000 (5080). People realizing the cards are not worth the price Nvidia has bullshitted into our laps with their shenanigans. So not overly surprised at a 4090 for 1600 second hand. But yea, the scam radar though, half raised.
 
Hmm. As long as he's willing to do G&S, I would say the flag is half raised. But would be better to post a picture and tag for it considering what Craptacular has mentioned. Also the vouch from Acroig wouldn't 100% settle my mind if I was a buyer. No activity for 7 months, low post count. No 2FA...wouldn't be surprised if scammers try to self validate themselves with multiple accounts, crazy to say...But that's what it's come down to with these scammers and their filth on our forum.

I just wanted to assure peeps who seller is. I'm no one here but I've been around for quite a bit so no fear I'm a scammer.
 
I just wanted to assure peeps who seller is. I'm no one here but I've been around for quite a bit so no fear I'm a scammer.
Yea, not saying you are...But just troubled times on the forum for buyers/sellers considering the EVGA leak. Scammers always try to assuage any fears. So any gap of activity, low post count, no 2FA...etc. Leads one to assume even if it's not a scam. Just need to be careful considering, so grain of salt.
 
Yeah, that's cause for concern for sure. I used to mod at EVGA forums too. Long time ago. Still miss EVGA, their queue program put lots of 30 series cards in gamers hands, including mine.
 
Being a victim myself of a hacked account just last month over a TPU forums it's still fresh in my mind. I would like a mod to look at the post and compare IP address to confirm ownership of said account. But a listing without 2FA or any pictures, references or payment methods set the alarm bells ringing.
 
20250820_200201774_iOS.jpg
 
I have had an account here for 20 years now, haven't frequent much, but the account has not been dead for 10 years, I have logged in here many times in the last year.
 
Hmm. As long as he's willing to do G&S, I would say the flag is half raised. But would be better to post a picture and tag for it considering what Craptacular has mentioned. Also the vouch from Acroig wouldn't 100% settle my mind if I was a buyer. No activity for 7 months, low post count. No 2FA...wouldn't be surprised if scammers try to self validate themselves with multiple accounts, crazy to say...But that's what it's come down to with these scammers and their filth on our forum.

This price makes my flag fully raise
 
I have been out of the selling game for a while; I keep seeing G&S, what is G&S please?
Goods & Services via Paypal. Normal paypal transaction that has a fee but offers buyer protection. Where as F&F (friends and family) does not, as is meant for just that, sending money between trusted friends and family.
 
