SOLD: ASUS 4090 TUF

Yes, I have not done much selling as of late, this is a totally legit sale. No caution requiredNo 2FA.....price is at MSRP....no posting activity in almost 2 years here (and that was just a meme posted) then the account has been dead for over a decade....proceed with caution
I'm not a regular here but I'm a mod at Rage3D and I know this guy. No worries about him.No 2FA.....price is at MSRP....no posting activity in almost 2 years here (and that was just a meme posted) then the account has been dead for over a decade....proceed with caution
I just wanted to assure peeps who seller is. I'm no one here but I've been around for quite a bit so no fear I'm a scammer.Hmm. As long as he's willing to do G&S, I would say the flag is half raised. But would be better to post a picture and tag for it considering what Craptacular has mentioned. Also the vouch from Acroig wouldn't 100% settle my mind if I was a buyer. No activity for 7 months, low post count. No 2FA...wouldn't be surprised if scammers try to self validate themselves with multiple accounts, crazy to say...But that's what it's come down to with these scammers and their filth on our forum.
Price wise...I'm not overly surprised. Prices are dropping, you can nab 5090's new now for 2300 (MSI/Zotac). 5080's have dropped in price from the 13-1500 to around 11-1300 now rather QUICKLY. Second hand market is roughly $1000 (5080). People realizing the cards are not worth the price Nvidia has bullshitted into our laps with their shenanigans. So not overly surprised at a 4090 for 1600 second hand. But yea, the scam radar though, half raised.
Yea, not saying you are...But just troubled times on the forum for buyers/sellers considering the EVGA leak. Scammers always try to assuage any fears. So any gap of activity, low post count, no 2FA...etc. Leads one to assume even if it's not a scam. Just need to be careful considering, so grain of salt.I just wanted to assure peeps who seller is. I'm no one here but I've been around for quite a bit so no fear I'm a scammer.
Yeah, that's cause for concern for sure. I used to mod at EVGA forums too. Long time ago. Still miss EVGA, their queue program put lots of 30 series cards in gamers hands, including mine.Yea, not saying you are...But just troubled times on the forum for buyers/sellers considering the EVGA leak. Scammers always try to assuage any fears. So any gap of activity, low post count, no 2FA...etc. Leads one to assume even if it's not a scam. Just need to be careful considering, so grain of salt.
This price makes my flag fully raiseHmm. As long as he's willing to do G&S, I would say the flag is half raised. But would be better to post a picture and tag for it considering what Craptacular has mentioned. Also the vouch from Acroig wouldn't 100% settle my mind if I was a buyer. No activity for 7 months, low post count. No 2FA...wouldn't be surprised if scammers try to self validate themselves with multiple accounts, crazy to say...But that's what it's come down to with these scammers and their filth on our forum.
Goods & Services via Paypal. Normal paypal transaction that has a fee but offers buyer protection. Where as F&F (friends and family) does not, as is meant for just that, sending money between trusted friends and family.I have been out of the selling game for a while; I keep seeing G&S, what is G&S please?
Enable 2FA. Not sure why the mods just don't make it mandatory to even access the forum anymore.I have been out of the selling game for a while; I keep seeing G&S, what is G&S please?