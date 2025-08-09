  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SOLD: ASRock X670E Taichi AM5 Motherboard $150

S

sk3tch

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
4,183
Hello all,

Time to let my beloved ASRock X670E Taichi board go! Works perfectly - got a great deal on an ASUS X870E Crosshair Hero (MC open box whoop whoop) and needed a newer/bigger case so did a swap. Running the latest 3.30 BIOS and from a pet-free and smoke-free home. Comes CIB with receipt. Purchased on 01/05/23 as an open box - turned out it was brand new and unused at the time! E-ATX board so you will need space for it.

https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/X670E Taichi/index.asp

$150 shipped via UPS Ground to anywhere in the lower 48. If you live elsewhere, shoot me a PM and we can figure it out.

Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338

EDIT: sold!

Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2045.jpeg
    IMG_2045.jpeg
    886.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2046.jpeg
    IMG_2046.jpeg
    380.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2048.jpeg
    IMG_2048.jpeg
    552.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2049.jpeg
    IMG_2049.jpeg
    655 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2047.jpeg
    IMG_2047.jpeg
    184.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2050.jpeg
    IMG_2050.jpeg
    556.6 KB · Views: 0
  • x670e_taichi_mc_receipt.png
    x670e_taichi_mc_receipt.png
    114.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
