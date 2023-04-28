SOLD: ASRock Deskmeet X300 Mini PC

For sale is a complete system built around the ASRock Deskmeet X300 mini PC. This system is the larger cousin of the "DeskMini", and can fit a dual-slot GPU 200mm or shorter in length. This machine was gently used for office tasks, and comes from a clean, smoke-free home. System was built back in February 2023.
Asking
$400 $375 shipped within the USA.
Heatware: NobleX13
Shipping via UPS Ground or USPS Priority Mail. Payment via PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App.
Specs:
- AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700GE Engineering Sample
- 8C/16T, 3.2Ghz base, 4.65 max boost clock
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 iGPU
- 35W TDP
- Neo Forza FAYE-CLASSIC 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3600 CL18
- Kioxia 1TB SSD XG6 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe KXG60ZNV1T02 Solid State Drive
- Noctua L9A CPU cooler
- Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6
- ASRock Deskmeet X300 Barebone PC
