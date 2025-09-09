SOLD as bundle. Steamdeck $255/ Aero 5070 ti $690 shipped

Gigabyte Aero 5070ti - Mint and dust free, receipt included. $690 shipped F&F PENDING
Steam Deck 64gb - bought earlier this year on Steam store and used about 2 times. Bought as a refurb and upgraded to a 250gb drive. Comes complete and including USB dock and case with kickstand along with installed screen protector. The USB dock just is a separate device and doesn’t dock in the system.
$255 shipped F&F. Refurbed deck came looking like brand new on arrival and works great.
Heatware under SLK
PayPal F&F preferred
