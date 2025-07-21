  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
**SOLD** Apple Mac Studio M4 Max - 2TB SSD / 64GB RAM / 16-Core CPU / 40-Core GPU

Interest: Requesting best price for PayPal invoice.
Reason: Edu content creator not-funded, need more compute to produce YT @LetsGoDoItAll.
Thank you.
 
Hey gdibble

I tried sending you a PM, but it wouldnt go through. Would you be willing to do $2,600 shipped? Please let me know and Id be happy to send over an invoice via PayPal and offer next next steps.
 
masshole said:
Hey gdibble

I tried sending you a PM, but it wouldnt go through. Would you be willing to do $2,600 shipped? Please let me know and Id be happy to send over an invoice via PayPal and offer next next steps.
Thank you. It’s a big bite to gnaw off, so let me check my expenses and see what I can afford. (I wouldn’t have had to ask for a deal, but this month I had to get my daughter braces out of pocket, so just need to think and consider.) Really appreciate you working with me. Brb…
 
Paid the bills 😅 I think I could do $2500. Please consider and let me know. Tyvm!

I checked and “Limited Warranty, Expires April 21, 2026” which is great. 👍 I should ask: Any fan noise, power/circuit board problems, or other issues?
 
gdibble said:
Paid the bills 😅 I think I could do $2500. Please consider and let me know. Tyvm!

I checked and "Limited Warranty, Expires April 21, 2026" which is great. 👍 I should ask: Any fan noise, power/circuit board problems, or other issues?
Woh. Wife even cleared $2500. 😅 If you’re cool with this masshole then feel free to PayPal invoice me to (my username) at g mail. Thanks.
 
Hey there, no issues at all. It was perfect and is an amazing machine. OK, sounds good. Ill go ahead and send off that invoice now. It should include my contact info so feel free to chat with me there.
 
masshole said:
Hey there, no issues at all. It was perfect and is an amazing machine. OK, sounds good. Ill go ahead and send off that invoice now. It should include my contact info so feel free to chat with me there.
✅ ty so much. Sent & also emailed you my addr.
 
