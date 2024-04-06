SOLD: $900 ASUS Zephyrus G14 2023 Gaming Laptop - 7940HS / RTX 4060 / 32GB / 1TB

ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop (2023) GA402X
https://rog.asus.com/us/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2023-series/
- Weight: 3.64 pounds
- 14" 2560 x 1600 IPS-level Display / 165Hz
- AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU
- Memory upgraded from 16GB to 32GB
- Storage upgraded from 512GB to 1TB Samsung OEM SSD
- Wi-Fi 6E
October 2023 - re-pasted with Honeywell PTM7950 for the CPU and GPU. Upsiren UX Pro Ultra was applied to the VRAM and VRMs. Pro work done by Kerby1280 here at [H] - happy to share the pics he sent me.
Fantastic laptop - my favorite of the current generation. Works flawlessly. In near-mint to mint condition - absolutely babied and adult-owned, pet-free and smoke-free environments and only used when traveling for business. I am only selling because I scored an insane deal on a Razer Blade 14 2024 open box at Micro Center ($1200 off!). You will fall absolutely in love with this laptop. It's ready to game for years.
Complete in box, OS fully reset - arrives ready to go!
$900 PayPal F&F or similar (happy to do "regular" PayPal for add'l cost) - shipped via UPS Ground and fully insured.
EDIT: Sold on eBay!
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to - 2FA enabled on [H] account.
https://rog.asus.com/us/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2023-series/
- Weight: 3.64 pounds
- 14" 2560 x 1600 IPS-level Display / 165Hz
- AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU
- Memory upgraded from 16GB to 32GB
- Storage upgraded from 512GB to 1TB Samsung OEM SSD
- Wi-Fi 6E
October 2023 - re-pasted with Honeywell PTM7950 for the CPU and GPU. Upsiren UX Pro Ultra was applied to the VRAM and VRMs. Pro work done by Kerby1280 here at [H] - happy to share the pics he sent me.
Fantastic laptop - my favorite of the current generation. Works flawlessly. In near-mint to mint condition - absolutely babied and adult-owned, pet-free and smoke-free environments and only used when traveling for business. I am only selling because I scored an insane deal on a Razer Blade 14 2024 open box at Micro Center ($1200 off!). You will fall absolutely in love with this laptop. It's ready to game for years.
Complete in box, OS fully reset - arrives ready to go!
$900 PayPal F&F or similar (happy to do "regular" PayPal for add'l cost) - shipped via UPS Ground and fully insured.
EDIT: Sold on eBay!
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to - 2FA enabled on [H] account.
Last edited: