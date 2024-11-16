SOLD: 7950X3D - Only $380 shipped

For sale is a 7950X3D that I've had since release. Ran it with both CCDs enabled for the first couple months but then disabled the HF CCD and ran it with just the VCache CCD since then. The 7950X3D VCache CCD runs 200MHz faster than the 7800X3D (5200MHz vs 5000MHz).
The CPU runs perfectly. Selling since I now have a 9800X3D and don't need 16 cores with a HF CCD. Selling for only $380 shipped. I'll pay for shipping.
Edit: Sold very quickly. No longer for sale.
My Heatware
