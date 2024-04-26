SOLD: 4TB WD SN850X NVME SSD - $225 Shipped

Hello all -
Lightly used 4TB WD SN850X NVME SSD for $225 F&F Shipped via UPS Ground.
SOLD!
Purchased November 22, 2023 for a work deployment and ended up not really using it much (as evidenced by the CrystalDiskInfo). I have the Micro Center receipt PDF and the box (no plastic insert).
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
2FA [H] Account
Thanks for looking!
