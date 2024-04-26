SOLD: 4TB WD SN850X NVME SSD - $225 Shipped

S

sk3tch

Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Hello all -

Lightly used 4TB WD SN850X NVME SSD for $225 F&F Shipped via UPS Ground.

SOLD!

Purchased November 22, 2023 for a work deployment and ended up not really using it much (as evidenced by the CrystalDiskInfo). I have the Micro Center receipt PDF and the box (no plastic insert).

Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to

2FA [H] Account

Thanks for looking!

1010667_CrystalDiskInfo_20240425124014.png
 
Last edited:
