SOLD: 32GB (2x16) G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000 - SOLD

SOLD

I have a pair of Flare X 5 DDR5-6000 DIMMs for sale. They have only been used to test that they are working and they passed MemTest86+.

FJ-6000J3636F16GX2-FX5
DDR5-6000 16GBx2
CL36-36-36-96 1.35v

I'm asking for $115 shipped in CONUS.

My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/25600/

wMSj0N9h.jpg


p4dqsxmh.jpg


YIplsvWh.jpg
 
