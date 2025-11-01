  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Sold - 32Gb (16x2) registered ECC ddr4 - $25/shipped

I have some generic memory that came with my AliExpress x99 combo, but I have since upgraded my ram, so this is up for grabs.

The sticker on the modules says that it is pc3200, but my Chinese board would not run it any faster that 2400. This could be because of the ram or the board, so 3200 speed isn't guaranteed.

I have Heatware under my screen name. Thanks for looking.
 

