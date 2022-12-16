SOLD: 2x 3080 Evga 10gb FS cheap

Status
Not open for further replies.
E

Epyon

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2001
Messages
1,073
2x EVGA XC3 GeForce RTX 3080 10GB - LHR pulled from my Falcon Northwest system. Cards have very little use because i work offshore 42/21 rotation. Order date April of 2022.

Price: $400+25 shipping if you are in America
Reason for Sale: 4090 upgrade
Location of card: Pasadena Tx
High Res pictures can be requested
Comes in anti static bag
Pay Pal
Insurance on the card paid by me.

Bruce
 

Attachments

  • imagtytye2.jpeg
    imagtytye2.jpeg
    490.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Gulkor

Gulkor

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2007
Messages
1,379
bump, good luck on your sale! i bought evga rtx 3080 xc3 for same price. Good card's!
 
B

Baditude

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 13, 2000
Messages
1,390
Bump for the seller. I was going to buy the card but I’m backing out. I decided to do a new build from the ground up this morning after I discovered I have a bad power supply and the rest is probably not far behind.
 
E

Epyon

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2001
Messages
1,073
I would have to call Falcon northwest to see if warranty is through the company or EVGA I personally never signed any warranty cards or went to EVGA’s website to register any warranty
 
Volkswagen

Volkswagen

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Nov 12, 2002
Messages
4,842
Epyon said:
I would have to call Falcon northwest to see if warranty is through the company or EVGA I personally never signed any warranty cards or went to EVGA’s website to register any warranty
Click to expand...
Most likely through eVga. You or a potential buyer can check warranty status here https://www.evga.com/warranty/check.asp (just need the serial # of the video cards which should be on the back.
 
E

Epyon

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2001
Messages
1,073
pic have been updated. I will take off the support when i ship. It was shipping so the cards would not move in shipping
 
E

Epyon

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2001
Messages
1,073
I am getting a lot of people backing out at the last minute on many different forums.

I will drop the price to $400+25 shipping If you are in America.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top