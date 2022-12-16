SOLD: 2x 3080 Evga 10gb FS cheap

2x EVGA XC3 GeForce RTX 3080 10GB - LHR pulled from my Falcon Northwest system. Cards have very little use because i work offshore 42/21 rotation. Order date April of 2022.
Price: $400+25 shipping if you are in America
Reason for Sale: 4090 upgrade
Location of card: Pasadena Tx
High Res pictures can be requested
Comes in anti static bag
Pay Pal
Insurance on the card paid by me.
Bruce
