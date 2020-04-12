[SOLD] 2 x WD Red 8TB

One drive was shucked and another is still in the enclosure. Planned to get 4 more back when these were purchased (2-3 years ago) and that project never materialized.
For now a picture of the one that was shucked and it's DiskInfo (shows 0 hours). EDIT - Just added the one still in the case (it shows 1 Power on Hour).
Looking for $135 a piece or $250 for both plus shipping.
Been away from the forums but check my Heat - long time/old time.
