SOLD | 12700k | z690 Tuf D4 | 2x16 Crucial Ballistics 3600 🐏

TheHig

TheHig

Greetings all. ‘Tis the season and I’ve got the tinkering bug. Selling this as a combo but will part out the mobi and CPU if people are interested. Mobo has the latest bios running for 13th gen support. I purchased these items new at Microcenter this time last year. I ran windows 10 and now 11 on the setup with no issues.

PayPal for payment please.

12700k Tuf x690 d4 32gb Crucial Ballistics 3600 ram : $385 shipped

Parted.
12700k $275.
Tuf D4. $145
Ram by itself? NFS! Adding to combo to sweeten the deal. If no interest in the combo I’ll put it my Kid’s Minecraft box..😆

I’m at work so pics later. I have the retail boxes for the cpu and mobo as well.
 
Last edited:
L

Lysdexik

Bump for a really good deal. Wish I had seen this before I got the Microcenter deal a few weeks back, would have saved some coin! If you do decide to part out the RAM I would happily take if off of your hands :D
 
W

W.Feather

Lysdexik said:
Bump for a really good deal. Wish I had seen this before I got the Microcenter deal a few weeks back, would have saved some coin! If you do decide to part out the RAM I would happily take if off of your hands :D
Similar lol.

Bump for a good price!
 
