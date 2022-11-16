SOLD | 12700k | z690 Tuf D4 | 2x16 Crucial Ballistics 3600 🐏

TheHig
Greetings all. ‘Tis the season and I’ve got the tinkering bug. Selling this as a combo but will part out the mobi and CPU if people are interested. Mobo has the latest bios running for 13th gen support. I purchased these items new at Microcenter this time last year. I ran windows 10 and now 11 on the setup with no issues.
PayPal for payment please.
12700k Tuf x690 d4 32gb Crucial Ballistics 3600 ram : $385 shipped
Parted.
12700k $275.
Tuf D4. $145
Ram by itself? NFS! Adding to combo to sweeten the deal. If no interest in the combo I’ll put it my Kid’s Minecraft box..
I’m at work so pics later. I have the retail boxes for the cpu and mobo as well.
