SOLD | 12700k | z690 Tuf D4 | 2x16 Crucial Ballistics 3600 🐏

Greetings all. ‘Tis the season and I’ve got the tinkering bug. Selling this as a combo but will part out the mobi and CPU if people are interested. Mobo has the latest bios running for 13th gen support. I purchased these items new at Microcenter this time last year. I ran windows 10 and now 11 on the setup with no issues.PayPal for payment please.12700k Tuf x690 d4 32gb Crucial Ballistics 3600 ram : $385 shippedParted.12700k $275.Tuf D4. $145Ram by itself? NFS! Adding to combo to sweeten the deal. If no interest in the combo I’ll put it my Kid’s Minecraft box..I’m at work so pics later. I have the retail boxes for the cpu and mobo as well.