Solar freaking greenhouses

Semi-transparent solar cells could make greenhouses self-sufficient Greenhouses and solar panels both need to be placed in areas with a lot of sunlight – so why not combine the two? Semi-transparent solar cells could potentially be built into the glass roof panels of greenhouses, capturing light at wavelengths that plants don’t use anyway. Now, researchers at North…

When will it stop? Please make it stop! Here we have yet another group of imbeciles thinking about putting solar cells on something that already needs all the sunlight it can get.At least cars don't drive over greenhouses.But it will only block 10% of the sunlight the plants need, right? How about putting regular solar cells next to the greenhouse? Huh? 0% sunlight blocked, done, easier maintenance and access. And you can use less fragile, more durable regular solar cells that keep most of their efficiency for about 10 years. Instead of organic ones that known to last a few months. Do you want to replace the roof on your greenhouse twice every season? Oh, but the progressives will gobble this up.