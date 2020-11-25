SOHO Router with Bandwidth Quotas Recommendation

I use an ISP that has data caps. My current router is an older Netgear WIFI 4 (which no longer receives security updates) that has a built in bandwidth monitoring that can shut off the Internet once a certain threshold is met.



I'm looking to upgrade to a WIFI 6 SOHO router that has bandwidth quotas so I can shut off the Internet before the cap is reached. Also need at least 4 1-Gb ports on it.



I'd prefer recommendations based on personal experience with a budget of under $200.



Thanks.