SoftBank's Arm registers for blockbuster U.S. IPO

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,186
As Intel’s fab business continues to falter: https://www.digitimes.com/news/a20230428VL201/intel-foundry-chips+components.html

“Earlier this year, Arm rebuffed a campaign from the British government to list its shares in London and said it would pursue a flotation on a U.S. exchange.

Arm's IPO preparations are being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Barclays (BARC.L)

1682798031376.png

Source: https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/softbanks-arm-registers-blockbuster-us-ipo-sources-2023-04-29/
 
sharknice

sharknice

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
3,251
I thought Softbank was buying Blockbuster for a second after reading that headline.
 
