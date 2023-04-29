SoftBank's Arm registers for blockbuster U.S. IPO

erek
As Intel’s fab business continues to falter: https://www.digitimes.com/news/a20230428VL201/intel-foundry-chips+components.html
“Earlier this year, Arm rebuffed a campaign from the British government to list its shares in London and said it would pursue a flotation on a U.S. exchange.
Arm's IPO preparations are being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Barclays (BARC.L)“
Source: https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/softbanks-arm-registers-blockbuster-us-ipo-sources-2023-04-29/
