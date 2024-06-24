SoftBank CEO says AI that is 10,000 times smarter than humans will come out in 10 years

DukenukemX said: Last I checked the year 3,000 is not 10 years from now. Unless I'm developing Alzheimer's in which case what year is this? Give enough time and we'll cure aging but Softbank said 10 years not 1,000 years. Click to expand...

Saying no one knows about the future is agreeing about someone telling us the future ? All the big name in interviews (the DeepMind founder, the Sam Altman), all seem to say how much we do not know what it will look like in the near future let alone what the physical law of nature limits would be.What does 10 years or 1000 years has to do with the statement:it is not like there any time limit to it and with the speed of change in the frontier tech 10 years is already a wild future (we can predict giant inertia, laws, fears, could make simply fully integrating a GPT-5 capability that run fast and super cheap, just that could take 30 years, but in terms of what run inside google Lab, we are maybe 2 attention is all you need transformer jump to what exactly, who knows).Robots trained in a physical world that interact with, would have way more sense than human (we are limited to around 11-13 major one, well up to 21 depending on the definition) and their simulated version in simulation of the world, will be able to be exposed to inhuman amount of experience to "learn" from.Yes Blaise Pascal and other prediction that never a machine could play chess when he was starting to make calculating machine were proven wrong a while ago, the exact point of people trying to predict the future of synthetic intelligence being extremely hard, about every genius in history was wrong about it, what do you think make you specially good at knowing ? Do you believe there anything magic about an human brain that would make it physically impossible for a synthetic system to do everything it does and much more ?There is yet to have any reason to believe that anything in the human mind cannot be done in a synthetic one.If really mRNA vaccine development, Alpha-fold 3, a new open source CRISPR gene editing protein, predicting the meteo 10 days in any gps location on earth better than any super computer are not cool things, what would it be, self-driving car and above ? I use Github copilot pretty much everyday and you need to pay for it, no one had it push down their throats.If AI is the internet of 1994 and anything similar to the dot com boom it will be the biggest thing ever, but what the link to say that algorithm () is a good way to describe showing a neural-network 100,000 picture of coke can and 100,000 of non-coke cans and then asking it if there a coke can in a video and geting and answer without knowing how it does it ? (and can give a different answer to the exact same image)