SODIMMs meet advertised speeds out of the box.

So here's question I searched for and I couldn't find it.
Why does laptop memory work out of the box at it's rated speeds and not desktop memory?
My 11th Gen Intel Framework's Samsung memory runs at 3200MHz out of the box. My AMD Framework's SK Hynix memory runs at 5600MHz out of the box.
Yet desktops don't do this. Is this just to simplify deployments of laptops so they certify the memory at faster JEDEC speeds?
