Socket AM4 PCI-e lanes question

Have a build for a client with a Gigabyte B450 AORUS M board with a Ryzen 5 1600 AF. Storage is a WD SN550 NVMe x4 SSD. They are asking if a PCI-e x4 internal capture card would work in the 2nd PCI-e x16-sized slot (that slot runs at x4).



Video card = 16 lanes

NVMe SSD = 4 lanes



Is this system tapped out on PCI-e lanes or is there enough to run that x4 capture card? This is new to me, never had to deal with an addon card and PCI-e lanes until now.