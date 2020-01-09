Socket 478 64-Bit 3.4Ghz Pentium 4 SL7Q8

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by The_HAVOK, Dec 25, 2019.

    The_HAVOK

    The_HAVOK

    I have a pretty unique build that i'm working on right now consisting of the illusive 64-bit Socket 478 3.4Ghz Pentium 4 SL7Q8, an Albatron PX915P4C Pro Motherboard, and 4GB DDR PC3200.
    It currently is running 64-bit Windows 7 and has a GTX 750Ti as its GPU, and some cheap 120GB SSD as its main drive running off SATA.
    I ziptied a Kraken M22 to the board for CPU cooling. It's in some retro looking case I got off EBay earlier this month, it has green LEDs, I am not sure what it is called.

    Here's some history if you are interested in the SL7Q8

    Some pictures, mind the clutter.
    MtehfXL.jpg
    As you can see, its running Windows 7 at the moment. You can't really tell from the picture but it is 64-bit.
    6C0alLG.jpg
     
    FlawleZ

    FlawleZ

    I get enjoyment out of tinkering with older but unique or uncommon hardware. Anything specific you're looking to run on this system or just put together for the hell of it?
     
    The_HAVOK

    The_HAVOK

    I've always just had a thing for Socket 478, I'm not really sure what it is. I guess I am building it for fun really, I am however trying to push this thing to the limit.
    The SL7Q8 is a 64-bit chip which means it should be able to address more than 4GB of RAM, my current goal with it is to somehow jam 8GB of RAM into it.
    I tried putting 4 modules of 2GB PC3200R ECC into it but it didn't post. Both the chip and board will work with ECC memory. I wasn't really expecting the PC3200R to work with the system due to the modules being registered but it was worth a shot trying.
     
    Grebuloner

    Grebuloner

    Pentium 4s lacked an integrated memory controller and relied on the chipset for memory addressing. It wasn't until Nehalem/Bloomfield (Core i7 9xx) in 2008 that Intel finally got on the IMC train. The 915 chipset maxes out at 4GB, so that's all you're going to get, unfortunately. Officially it doesn't support any type of ECC, either, but if you can get regular ECC to work (and confirm it in the OS, some boards just run modules in non-ECC mode), that'd be pretty cool.

    How did you acquire the CPU?
     
    The_HAVOK

    The_HAVOK

    I pulled the cpu from an IBM eServer xSeries 306 8836-5SU that I bought from EBay a few months ago.
    CPUZ reported that the RAM modules were ECC, I don't know anything about the machine actually using the ECC functionality though. I'll do more testing with it.
     
    commissioneranthony

    commissioneranthony

    Hell yeah man. Nice score on that CPU. Thanks for the article, I didn't know IBM custom ordered CPUs from intel that late in the game. I thought that stopped after the 386 days! Also, I had that exact xion case back in the P4 days :D.
     
