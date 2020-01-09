Socket 478 64-Bit 3.4Ghz Pentium 4 SL7Q8

I've always just had a thing for Socket 478, I'm not really sure what it is. I guess I am building it for fun really, I am however trying to push this thing to the limit.

The SL7Q8 is a 64-bit chip which means it should be able to address more than 4GB of RAM, my current goal with it is to somehow jam 8GB of RAM into it.

I tried putting 4 modules of 2GB PC3200R ECC into it but it didn't post. Both the chip and board will work with ECC memory. I wasn't really expecting the PC3200R to work with the system due to the modules being registered but it was worth a shot trying.

