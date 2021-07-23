So why don't I give a rat's tail about Win 11?

ManofGod said: And in my opinion, a much needed a good facelift. The settings panel makes a lot more sense now and is far easier to navigate, the Windows 10 one was terrible. Click to expand...

I just wish they would be a bit more lenient when it comes to certain very simple things. Like allowing multiple instances of "Settings". This is really annoying for me. For example, I'll have Windows Update up on a 2nd monitor. During that time, I might do something else on my main monitor that also uses "Settings", like say check my display refresh rate or adjust sound settings - nothing related to what is going on with Windows Update on the 2nd monitor. But when I open "Settings" again, it willadopt the existing instance of "Settings" instead of allowing me to open another. So it's not possible to adjust random settingshave Windows Update up at the same time, which seems totally counter-intuitive. The Bias against having multiple instances of the same thing open sort of makes sense on a phone but has no place on a real computer. The old Control Panel never had this issue, and I'm glad that it still exists in Windows 11, even if it is pretty hidden now.