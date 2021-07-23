So why don't I give a rat's tail about Win 11?

philb2

In the past, I always followed the news about upcoming Win releases. I never participated in any Insider or beta programs, but I always downloaded and installed from ISO any new Windows releases. I have a whole bunch of USB drives for the different Windows releases twice a year. (y)

So why am I so unconcerned about Win 11 that I UNWATCHed all the Win 11 threads I had been following? My feeling now is that when Win 11 specs and requirements are all sorted out and it is available for download, only THEN will I pay attention and check which desktops and laptops can be upgraded. Do I have an attitude problem? Or has Microsoft's sloppy announcement of the pre-release completely demotivated me? I WANT to care about Win 11, but I can't find it in me right now to do that. :censored:
 
grasshoppa

grasshoppa

B00nie said:
I'm baffled how someone could actually be excited about a new WINDOWS release. It's like being excited to get a new strain of herpes.
Every new version of a software package gives me this feeling, although ya; windows is probably the worst. Every damn version since 2k is a regression in UIX. What took 1 click now takes 2 ( or 3 or 4 ). We liked control panels so much, now there's two. More than a few different application paradigms ( I've had to fix the windows store, which no one uses, more than a few time so calc works, which people do use ).

That is, without a doubt, the single easiest area for MS to improve windows in, actually; cleaning up the interface, making everything in their crap WORK. If they did that I'd be excited for the new release, but they never will.
 
P

philb2

grasshoppa said:
[ ... ]

That is, without a doubt, the single easiest area for MS to improve windows in, actually; cleaning up the interface, making everything in their crap WORK. If they did that I'd be excited for the new release, but they never will.
I think you identified one source of my unease. I can't honestly say that I expect Win 11 will work better than Win 10.
 
cjcox

cjcox

Many say the "leak" of Windows 11 forced an early hand on the Microsoft side.

But I do agree. It's not like Microsoft is going to say, "we're ok if you want to stay on WinXP". If 11 is "the future", it's meant to be in everyone's future if you're running Windows. Give it time.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

ManofGod said:
And in my opinion, a much needed a good facelift. The settings panel makes a lot more sense now and is far easier to navigate, the Windows 10 one was terrible.
yup, the new interface is better with all the categories listed on the left,
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

ManofGod said:
And in my opinion, a much needed a good facelift. The settings panel makes a lot more sense now and is far easier to navigate, the Windows 10 one was terrible.
I just wish they would be a bit more lenient when it comes to certain very simple things. Like allowing multiple instances of "Settings". This is really annoying for me. For example, I'll have Windows Update up on a 2nd monitor. During that time, I might do something else on my main monitor that also uses "Settings", like say check my display refresh rate or adjust sound settings - nothing related to what is going on with Windows Update on the 2nd monitor. But when I open "Settings" again, it will always adopt the existing instance of "Settings" instead of allowing me to open another. So it's not possible to adjust random settings and have Windows Update up at the same time, which seems totally counter-intuitive. The Bias against having multiple instances of the same thing open sort of makes sense on a phone but has no place on a real computer. The old Control Panel never had this issue, and I'm glad that it still exists in Windows 11, even if it is pretty hidden now.
 
D

Dan_D

B00nie said:
I'm baffled how someone could actually be excited about a new WINDOWS release. It's like being excited to get a new strain of herpes.
I've been generally unhappy with newer versions of Windows after Windows 7 due to worsening interfaces. It seems each iteration of Windows is worse than the last. While Windows 10 is certainly better than 8 or 8.1, it's still doesn't have a great UI.
 
ManofGod

ManofGod

Dan_D said:
I've been generally unhappy with newer versions of Windows after Windows 7 due to worsening interfaces. It seems each iteration of Windows is worse than the last. While Windows 10 is certainly better than 8 or 8.1, it's still doesn't have a great UI.
And is why Windows 11 is a definite improvement, in my opinion. Also, I found that Vista had a much better interface than Windows 7 or XP, let alone 8 or 10.
 
J

JSHamlet234

ManofGod said:
And is why Windows 11 is a definite improvement, in my opinion. Also, I found that Vista had a much better interface than Windows 7 or XP, let alone 8 or 10.
I was cool with Windows NT 4.0, although "Press Ctrl-Alt-Del to login" was just slightly counterintuitive.
 
T

travm

philb2 said:
In my job at the time, most of us had to Win 98, but some guys were lucky enough to run NT 4.0, which was way more stable. I hated Win 98.
I ran Windows ME basically through the entire XP era, I liked it just fine. Not because I disliked XP, but because I was cheap and poor.
 
T

travm

Dan_D said:
I haven't used Windows 11, but Microsoft is the same company that decided a touch screen optimized OS would make perfect sense in the server world.
To be fair, they didn't eliminate the command line
 
Nenu

Nenu

Windows 10 makes me yawn.
Windows 11
...

You want some enthusiasm MS, take a long hard look at what you are doing.
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

Someday my windows 10 will become windows 11 and I'll just shrug and do something else for the 20 minutes it takes to update, then move on with my life.
 
P

philb2

TheSlySyl said:
Someday my windows 10 will become windows 11 and I'll just shrug and do something else for the 20 minutes it takes to update, then move on with my life.
What he said.

I wonder if I should just wait until Windows 12. :ROFLMAO:
 
cjcox

cjcox

B00nie said:
Erm, unless you use internet with it.
That's why I'm sticking with Windows 3.1. Trumpet Winsock stopped working. Now it's completely secure!

All I need are single player games like Myst.

Btw, are there any good USB ISA boards out there?
 
trasixes

trasixes

B00nie said:
I'm baffled how someone could actually be excited about a new WINDOWS release. It's like being excited to get a new strain of herpes.
Fair enough if we're talking about current Windows, but going from 3.1 to 95 to 98 to Win2K and finally XP... those were worth being excited. In terms of usability, features, performance, and stability, Windows has matured to a point where I'm not sure what more we can expect that is truly exciting.
 
cjcox

cjcox

trasixes said:
Fair enough if we're talking about current Windows, but going from 3.1 to 95 to 98 to Win2K and finally XP... those were worth being excited. In terms of usability, features, performance, and stability, Windows has matured to a point where I'm not sure what more we can expect that is truly exciting.
Indeed. And as we've all pointed out, Microsoft, sort of promised that 10 would be the last one as it would roll on forever. So why 11? Some might argue that Microsoft needs some "hoopla". Marketing folks will tell you that sometimes you need the "hits to keep on coming". Could be this is just a marketing thing.
 
B00nie

B00nie

cjcox said:
Indeed. And as we've all pointed out, Microsoft, sort of promised that 10 would be the last one as it would roll on forever. So why 11? Some might argue that Microsoft needs some "hoopla". Marketing folks will tell you that sometimes you need the "hits to keep on coming". Could be this is just a marketing thing.
It would be marketing genius if they named it Windows: You :LOL:
 
xx0xx

xx0xx

I just want the Windows 2000-era UI back. Was sad when they got rid of the "classic" looks/themes. They were worlds ahead in UX/UI of the disaster that they've created in later versions

Not to mention even on super fast systems, the UI just feels so sluggish anymore. "Photos" always takes forever to load images, even on SSDs, settings takes time to load.... etc.

Something special about the no-frills, snappy, crisp, intuitive old UIs- I think that's why I occasionally run to Linux... it's the ability to have UIs that are similar to older Windows versions (and then I crawl back to Windows because gaming, ugh)
 
P

philb2

xx0xx said:
[ ... ]
xx0xx said:
I just want the Windows 2000-era UI back. Was sad when they got rid of the "classic" looks/themes. They were worlds ahead in UX/UI of the disaster that they've created in later versions

Not to mention even on super fast systems, the UI just feels so sluggish anymore. "Photos" always takes forever to load images, even on SSDs, settings takes time to load.... etc.

Something special about the no-frills, snappy, crisp, intuitive old UIs- I think that's why I occasionally run to Linux... it's the ability to have UIs that are similar to older Windows versions (and then I crawl back to Windows because gaming, ugh)
xx0xx said:
takes time to load.... etc.

Something special about the no-frills, snappy, crisp, intuitive old UIs- I think that's why I occasionally run to Linux... it's the ability to have UIs that are similar to older Windows versions (and then I crawl back to Windows because gaming, ugh)
So when my system takes forever to load up something, I keep thinking that maybe I've got a virus or something, and it's time to nuke it and do a fresh install. (ugh!)

In a perverse way, I'm glad it's not just my fast, AMD 5900X system.
 
J

JSHamlet234

philb2 said:
So when my system takes forever to load up something, I keep thinking that maybe I've got a virus or something, and it's time to nuke it and do a fresh install. (ugh!)

In a perverse way, I'm glad it's not just my fast, AMD 5900X system.
You can make Windows 10 run lean and mean if you put some effort into it. I have more than 40 services manually disabled in Windows 10, and a few dozen more that I switched from automatic to manual startup.
 
P

philb2

JSHamlet234 said:
You can make Windows 10 run lean and mean if you put some effort into it. I have more than 40 services manually disabled in Windows 10, and a few dozen more that I switched from automatic to manual startup.
Can you provide some links. Suggest those services which have the biggest impact when disabled?

Thanks.
 
J

JSHamlet234

philb2 said:
Can you provide some links. Suggest those services which have the biggest impact when disabled?

Thanks.
Which services you can or should disable depends on how you use your computer and what your priorities are. A lot of the services I disable on my gaming and benching rig would create security risks, so I wouldn't want to make any blanket recommendations. My advice would be to check what you have running and research what each one actually does, and what the possible consequences are of disabling them.
 
P

philb2

Limp Gawd
JSHamlet234 said:
Which services you can or should disable depends on how you use your computer and what your priorities are. A lot of the services I disable on my gaming and benching rig would create security risks, so I wouldn't want to make any blanket recommendations. My advice would be to check what you have running and research what each one actually does, and what the possible consequences are of disabling them.
I have only 1 desktop and 1 laptop. I can't justify a separate rig. I'm still trying to screw up the courage to pay some outrageous price for a new GPU card.
 
