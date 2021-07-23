So why don't I give a rat's tail about Win 11? :censored:

In the past, I always followed the news about upcoming Win releases. I never participated in any Insider or beta programs, but I always downloaded and installed from ISO any new Windows releases. I have a whole bunch of USB drives for the different Windows releases twice a year.So why am I so unconcerned about Win 11 that I UNWATCHed all the Win 11 threads I had been following? My feeling now is that when Win 11 specs and requirements are all sorted out and it is available for download, only THEN will I pay attention and check which desktops and laptops can be upgraded. Do I have an attitude problem? Or has Microsoft's sloppy announcement of the pre-release completely demotivated me? I WANT to care about Win 11, but I can't find it in me right now to do that.