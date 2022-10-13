So why can't I access the main XT-8 router node via a system connected through Ethernet to the satellite AI Mesh node?

So I ended up getting this ASUS XT8 mesh router, after She Who Must (always) Be Obeyed said that "at this stage of your life, you shouoldn't be crawling around under the house." That would have been necessary to replace the cable splitters so that a MoCA network could function. The ASUS XT8 wasn't that much more money than 2 (or 3) MoCA adapters.



Issue here is described in the thread title. I can ping the mesh router at 192.168.1.1 just fine. But a browser tab with this same IP appdress never connects, not even after 20 minutes. So what gives here? It's a pain in the butt to have to schlep downstairs with a laptop just to make any tweaks to the router settings, instead of being able to make them from my desktop in the upstairs home office.