So who's going to invent a front panel connector...

Some motherboards come with a connecter that you plug your wires into first and then the whole thing into the board. Much easier and im surprised its not very common
Big issue is that the front panel connectors have never been standarized, it has been the wild west since they started using them. Now at this point it would cause too many issues to switch to a new standard, so we just keep going with the mess we have.
asus did
or make your own with these
MSI is the only one that comes to mind that mostly follows it
Intel 9 pin front panel connector
To me it's not the big issue. I think it's trying to hold the tiny connectors one by one and connecting them to the tiny individual pins. I think it should be one larger connector.Thats the problem though, it isnt a standard if only one company uses it, and everyone does their own. Imagine if hard drives werent all the same size and you had to deal with them being all shapes and sizes. Or if heatsink mounting varied depending on the motherboard maker, and a heatsink would only work on certain boards by certain makers. Or if every board used a different PSU power header, and you had to get the specific PSU that only worked with your board.
That is why case makers had to do it that way, every board has both different locations and order of pin headers. What works on one board wont work on a different one. One board may have the power and reset switch headers next to each other, another board may have them 3 pins apart, and another board have it on the bottom row.
That looks super edgy...My Intel case has this ribbon connector for the front panel stuff. It plugged right into my Intel Xeon motherboard.
But to use the case with a standard ATX motherboard, I had to make an adapter.
They didn't have to make them that way. They could have came up with a better design, then engineer an adapter to make it compadible with older systems. Like how 20 pin to 24 pin motherboard power connectors eventually changed and adapters were made for legacy systems.
Yes, yes, and yes
Also, bring back chassis speakers.
By the way, the way I connect these things is I face the letters on the bottom row down and the ones on the top row I face the letters upwards. Is this correct?
I had got with my AORUS Elite X570 well the Asus implementation is much better the "G-connector" is just a cheap plastic holder for the cases front panel plugs and the metal retainer to separate the 2 rows always comes out!GIGABYTE has their own version of this called a "G-connector".
I am fine with the connectors but why do some motherboards remove the pinout labeling for them on the motherboard itself? Now I have to open the manual to get the correct pinout to plug them in.