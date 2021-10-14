So who's going to invent a front panel connector...

Even if Asus standardised their header, no one else uses it so it is pretty much the same as it was before. Until every other company decides to use the same layout things will never change. I have seen a lot of crazy ones on older systems, I have one old mobo that has all the headers plug into the edge of the board on right angle pins in a straight line. I have another board that has the power switch and reset in the normal place, then the power led, HD led, and speaker in random places on the board.