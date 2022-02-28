So which KB/M gaming-oriented software is actually good these days?

I've had enough issues with G-Hub and know there's another long thread about it so won't hash it out here. Also have issues every time I try to order new key caps for my G810 they are out of stock. So I think I'd rather spend that money toward moving away from Logitech G products. With that said it begs the question, how are the other competing companies KB/M software these days?



Outside of LGS/G-Hub, I only have experience with Steelseries Engine and Razer Synapse. Engine was more recent a few years ago, but also only used it for a mouse. Synapse was geez probably close to 10-15 years ago and had major complaints of both the hardware and software. So I'd have to see glowing recent reviews of both to probably consider Razer stuff again.



Just to give a starting point I did some window shopping of Steelseries and HyperX so far. Hardware wise I think I can find what I was looking for from either. Just not seeing too much so far about the HyperX software, NGenuity. And with every other company and their moms selling keyboards and mice these days, it's a lot to go digging around trying to find comments on the software side of these. If I could live with simple 1 color on-off backlighting or not setting up multiple DPI mouse points on this system I'd definitely go a different direction without the need of software.