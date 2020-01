No particular reason - outside of Noctuas or other non-RGB fans, the LLs were my first foray into the new "case bling"As for the HDs - I'll take a look but honestly I just didn't see it on my quick scan of their website's RGB category.From a quick read, there's some discrepancy on info from their website: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...rgb-led-config/p/CO-9050067-WW#tab-tech-specs I'm running iCue software and on the stat table, it says "No" to iCue but in the text blob at the top right they say it does work with iCue ... so who knows?Anyway I already ordered a ML kit to try out. The magnetic levitation seems to be a better way to go vs the usual hydraulic spinners out there and a quick read of the stats put the ML in between the LL/QL at the low end and the HD at the high end of the CFM range so good compromise with the benefit of the mag-lev longevity / durability (supposedly).