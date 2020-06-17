So what's the best bang for your $100-$200 range wireless router with great wifi range these days?

Currently rocking an old school R7000. Most of the things that really matter are hard wired. My fiances One+ I think is the only thing that supports MU-MIMO that we have around here. Bedroom tv is on wifi next room over one direction while the living room and Shield are hard wired (Plex reasons). My fiances pc is wifi in the next room the other direction but she never uses it and it's lighting fast online as is. Most of the rest of the devices on wifi are Amazon equipment and a bunch of smart plugs which I'm pretty sure all only use 2.4 anyway. I was looking at the R7800 (X4S) and the R9000 (X10). Single story house but wood then metal siding in a 1953 house so the wood is pretty much concrete through the whole house. LOL Seriously you should try and drill through it. So this is where the wifi strength and range come into play to punch through to the outside around the yard.



Really looking to retire the R7000 and keep it around as a backup but move to a bit newer device in the process. I had a ton of problems going through many routers before I got the R7000 due to outside signal strength. My fiance runs a mobile based business and when it's cooler is pretty much outside in the middle of the driveway in the shade from our pecan tree a good part of the day. With the R7000 I can go anywhere in the yard and have signal. Hell I can even be two houses up across the street and still be on our wifi if in the driveway there. So something in the R7000 signal performance range but newer is what I'm looking for along with taking up about the same footprint. So the 10"x10" routers surrounded in antenna just isn't going to cut it for where I have the router on top of my cabinet.