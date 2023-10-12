So what happened to VR games?

I got Quest 3 after not owning VR headset for almost 4 years (Oculus Rift > Index which I sold in early 2020) and while it's impressive piece of hardware, I noticed that the games are lagging behind.
Back when I owned Index there were games like Alyx which apparently is still a benchmark. I checked some new games and they are seriously not impressive.
We went from 2080Ti in Index days to 2.5x faster GPU in 4090 and the graphics have barely improved.
Disappointing. I'm still keeping my Quest 3 to play... Blade & Sorcery and tennis, lol.
 
Same thing that happened with 3D HDTV's. It's a novelty that quickly wears off, because most have realized for at least 30 years that VR is never going to take off until you get rid of the headset. Steve Jobs realized this. Tim Apple doesn't..
 
