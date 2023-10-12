So what happened to VR games?

Nebell
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2015
- Messages
- 2,318
I got Quest 3 after not owning VR headset for almost 4 years (Oculus Rift > Index which I sold in early 2020) and while it's impressive piece of hardware, I noticed that the games are lagging behind.
Back when I owned Index there were games like Alyx which apparently is still a benchmark. I checked some new games and they are seriously not impressive.
We went from 2080Ti in Index days to 2.5x faster GPU in 4090 and the graphics have barely improved.
Disappointing. I'm still keeping my Quest 3 to play... Blade & Sorcery and tennis, lol.
Back when I owned Index there were games like Alyx which apparently is still a benchmark. I checked some new games and they are seriously not impressive.
We went from 2080Ti in Index days to 2.5x faster GPU in 4090 and the graphics have barely improved.
Disappointing. I'm still keeping my Quest 3 to play... Blade & Sorcery and tennis, lol.