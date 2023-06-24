So, what exactly is a RISC-V SBC and how is it better than the Raspberry Pi?

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,258
RISC-V’s the best
“2. Customization: Because RISC-V is an open-source ISA, SBC manufacturers and developers have more flexibility to customize their hardware as needed. This means that RISC-V SBCs can be optimized for specific use cases, like robotics or edge computing.
3. Affordability: While RISC-V SBCs are still relatively niche, they offer an affordable alternative to higher-end ARM-based SBCs. For developers and hobbyists looking to build custom hardware at a lower cost, a RISC-V SBC can be a great option.
4. Open-source: RISC-V is an open-source ISA, which means that SBC manufacturers can leverage the work of a global community to improve their hardware. This also means that developers can easily access and modify the codebase, which can lead to more innovation and flexibility.
Of course, like any hardware purchase, choosing between a RISC-V SBC and a Raspberry Pi ultimately comes down to your specific needs. However, for those looking for faster performance, customization, affordability, and open-source flexibility, a RISC-V SBC may be the better choice.”
Source: https://www.thetechedvocate.org/what-is-a-risc-v-sbc-and-how-is-it-better-than-a-raspberry-pi/
