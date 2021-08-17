so... what do you think of the Anbernic 35X and variants

YeuEmMaiMai
Picked up one of these and I have to say that the build quality is on par with anything released by Nintendo or any other big player
buttons are solid
screen has great color and viewing angles
buttons are responsive
custom firmware really opens this machine up
if you are looking for a console that can literally fit in your shirt pocket and play everything from NES to N64 and in between this is the console for you
- Screen: IPS 640*480 4:3 format
- CPU: RK3326 1.5GHz.
- GPU: Mali-G31 MP2.
- RAM: DDR3L 1GB.
- Storage: Up to 256GB microSD card support.
- OS: Linuxx
- Analog joy stick, D pad 4 action buttons plus start select plus another button
- left/ right shoulder buttons 2 each side inboard/outboard
- 2 Micro SD slots one for OS and one for your stuff
- Wireless card
