so... what do you think of the Anbernic 35X and variants

Screen: IPS 640*480 4:3 format

CPU: RK3326 1.5GHz.

GPU: Mali-G31 MP2.

RAM: DDR3L 1GB.

Storage: Up to 256GB microSD card support.

OS: Linuxx

Analog joy stick, D pad 4 action buttons plus start select plus another button

left/ right shoulder buttons 2 each side inboard/outboard

2 Micro SD slots one for OS and one for your stuff

Wireless card

Picked up one of these and I have to say that the build quality is on par with anything released by Nintendo or any other big playerfor $115 the hardware is pretty impressive overall seems to run emulation quite well although N64 might be asking a bit much of it for some of the later titles (as of right now)buttons are solidscreen has great color and viewing anglesbuttons are responsivecustom firmware really opens this machine upif you are looking for a console that can literally fit in your shirt pocket and play everything from NES to N64 and in between this is the console for you