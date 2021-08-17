so... what do you think of the Anbernic 35X and variants

YeuEmMaiMai

YeuEmMaiMai

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 11, 2004
Messages
27,155
Picked up one of these and I have to say that the build quality is on par with anything released by Nintendo or any other big player

  • Screen: IPS 640*480 4:3 format
  • CPU: RK3326 1.5GHz.
  • GPU: Mali-G31 MP2.
  • RAM: DDR3L 1GB.
  • Storage: Up to 256GB microSD card support.
  • OS: Linuxx
  • Analog joy stick, D pad 4 action buttons plus start select plus another button
  • left/ right shoulder buttons 2 each side inboard/outboard
  • 2 Micro SD slots one for OS and one for your stuff
  • Wireless card
for $115 the hardware is pretty impressive overall seems to run emulation quite well although N64 might be asking a bit much of it for some of the later titles (as of right now)

buttons are solid
screen has great color and viewing angles
buttons are responsive
custom firmware really opens this machine up

if you are looking for a console that can literally fit in your shirt pocket and play everything from NES to N64 and in between this is the console for you
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
30,323
so its the ANBERNIC RG351V not a 35x, thats why i couldnt find it...
seems like a decent little unit but sticks in a odd spot and yeah i doubt it going to do n64 or newer.
 
YeuEmMaiMai

YeuEmMaiMai

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 11, 2004
Messages
27,155
pendragon1 said:
so its the ANBERNIC RG351V not a 35x, thats why i couldnt find it...
seems like a decent little unit but sticks in a odd spot and yeah i doubt it going to do n64 or newer.
Click to expand...
it can run N64 but it is not perfect emulation I have not tried custom firmware yet

the 350 is the candy bar version wereas the 351 is the gameboy lookalike
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top