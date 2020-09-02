So what CPU if were building a brand new system right now to go with a 3080/3090 ?

I know this is a CPU/system question but figured it would fit here as tightly related to the new 3080/3090.



In my case I've got a 7700k/32GB RAM/Samsung 970 TB drive with a first gen Pascal Titan that OC'd nicely , and the system has done well for 3+ years. It's 100% for gaming , I've got another rig for work , browsing, VM's etc beside it.



So was holding out for the new Nvidia cards. I've been gaming this time on a BenQ 32" at 4k at 60hz and been fine with that but of course would like to eventually have faster refresh in a 32" 4k IPS form if they ever come (just can't quite do the 48" inch , on the edge of too big).



I know AMD seems to be the huge recommendation in the CPU world atm , and new Ryzen's in Dec'ish , but I'm not really up for waiting till Jan or so for a video upgrade.



So if you were building a new system right now , 100% for gaming , as in ZERO other from it (no streaming , no multitasking , it's running a game and nothing else other than Discord occasionally ) what would you go with ?





(and slight side option for me , I wonder even without PCIEx4 should I just grab a 3080 and keep the same rig for now waiting to see if there's a 3080ti and/or better CPU options in spring.