So what CPU if were building a brand new system right now to go with a 3080/3090 ?

Dahkoht

I know this is a CPU/system question but figured it would fit here as tightly related to the new 3080/3090.

In my case I've got a 7700k/32GB RAM/Samsung 970 TB drive with a first gen Pascal Titan that OC'd nicely , and the system has done well for 3+ years. It's 100% for gaming , I've got another rig for work , browsing, VM's etc beside it.

So was holding out for the new Nvidia cards. I've been gaming this time on a BenQ 32" at 4k at 60hz and been fine with that but of course would like to eventually have faster refresh in a 32" 4k IPS form if they ever come (just can't quite do the 48" inch , on the edge of too big).

I know AMD seems to be the huge recommendation in the CPU world atm , and new Ryzen's in Dec'ish , but I'm not really up for waiting till Jan or so for a video upgrade.

So if you were building a new system right now , 100% for gaming , as in ZERO other from it (no streaming , no multitasking , it's running a game and nothing else other than Discord occasionally ) what would you go with ?


(and slight side option for me , I wonder even without PCIEx4 should I just grab a 3080 and keep the same rig for now waiting to see if there's a 3080ti and/or better CPU options in spring.
 
jeremyshaw

Well, Nvidia's presentation mostly benchmarked their GPUs on an "Intel i9 system" fwiw.

It's really hard to say. For a RIGHT HERE RIGHT NOW NO CONCERN ABOUT THE FUTURE AND ONLY GAMING FOR THE LAST PERCENT OF PERFORAMNCE AT ANY COST, obviously an Intel setup can do you pretty well. Stuff like directstorage is still a ways away (so the bandwidth limitations of Intel's entire Z490 platform is less relevant, everything from CPU-GPU, CPU-NVMe, Networking, etc).


As it stands, we don't know. Nvidia may have benchmarked that way for continuity purposes against their older cards. Benchmarks are only a couple of weeks away, might as well wait until then. If you are buying a new GPU anyways, then just get the GPU and see if your desktop still holds up. Should buy you enough time to figure out (with actual performance numbers, not speculation) what's what.
 
LazyGamer

We don't have the cards, we don't have AMDs next GPU release, and we don't have either AMDs next CPU release, nor Intels.

Unless you have something that just doesn't run right now, why bother upgrading anything?
 
somebrains

https://cpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Intel-Core-i7-9700KF-vs-Intel-Core-i7-10700K/m710154vs4070

Try to find a deal on a 9700xx under $250, $200 preferably. Find a 2nd highest or highest tier z370/z390 Mobo for $100.

It's a gaming focused build, so try to save a few $ to out towards your gpu.

I'd keep an eye on independent reviews. Maybe you'll luck out and 9600k OCd will be fine with 3070/3080 and it'll saturate your monitor. $100 for a 9600k would be nice, and you could step down to a mid tier z370/z390 board in the $50-100 range.

Hopefully the 3300x guys don't find they ran out of steam when you reviews come in.
 
