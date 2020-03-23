So, what apps and games are you running of your phone?

Nothing like a little sniffle to shut down the world and make people stuck in their homes to lead to boredom .... course I found it funny the prepper I watched and laughed at years ago for stockpiling commercial large roll TP is getting the last laugh now.....Anyway....As the title says, what are you running, also post what tier your phone is low end, mid, high?Budget locked phone, not rootable, no custom ROM, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, 2017.*Games:-AM2R-Rise of Kingdoms-Warhammer 40k Freeblade-Final Fantasy Tactics-Sudoku-Fury Survivor-Dead Trigger, actually forgot I still had this installed, must of just removed the Home Screen icon.-Various EMUs, up to Dreamcast, no DS, PS2 or GameCube, too taxing.*Apps-Wallpaper Changer, paid ver. Nice little auto changer or you can pause and double tap the homescreen to change manually. Need to find a better one that support sub folders and easier to add to, I have thousands of models to add so a multi select and name gallery for folder name would be great. Paid version lets you have multiple albums.-Nova Launcher, paid ver. Don't think I use the paid parts so the free version would've just been fine.-Bluez IME, help me use a android controller to pair to emulators.-EZ Folder Player Free, music player to play directories. Needs media controls to change tracks via the volume buttons.-LINSA, audio player with track control via volume keys. Like EZ player better and trying to find a way to port the track controls to it from this app. Also for some reason, volume up is previous track and volume down is next!? That needs to get swapped! Also was play/stop via power key.-Ultrasurf, free VPN for bypassing anti torrent measures and Wifi spots that block sites.-Flud and TorrDroid, torrent apps.-FBReader with TTS+plugin and Perfect Viewer, for comics and e-books with text to speech.-DiskUsage, helps me to find what's eating storage space.-Cool Tool, system monitor. CPU, IO, RAM, temps, storage usage, ect ect. Need to find a to change the CPU temp to Fahrenheit, there's no option to display CPU temp and has to be a custom input unlike the battery measure. Anyone cane help out with that, not much support from XDA.-Multi Core CPU Control, if I decide to go through the trouble of rooting this phone, I'll use it to under clock it if I need more battery life. Used one on my last phone to increase the clock 50% and change the governor to a better profile. Sadly this phone cannot have a custom ROM to change that.-Youtube Vanced, youtube player to cut out the ads for those that can't block them at the ROM level. Sorry, know ads are for the server and storage, but most if not all those ads make my eyes roll, especially show you the same ads for the 50th time.