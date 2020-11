Hi all. So I thought I'd pose this question knowing while it cannot be answered now it just might be in the next week or two. That is with the Wraith Prism and Wraith Spire CPU coolers from AMD how well could they cool say a Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 9 5900X if they were setup in a PC to do so? I'm anxious to get the answer on this one when people start getting these 2 CPUs and possibly experimenting with them involving CPU's and workable coolers. Out!