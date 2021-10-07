So, the Asus ROG Swift PG279QM is finally available, and I picked one up

This is not a review. That may come later.



The ENTIRE reason why I waited so long to get this monitor is because of the WORKABLE sRGB color gamut clamp, as noted by Hardware Unboxed in this video, at 10:20.







Now, the bad news. For anyone in the US who was looking forward to this monitor for this reason, (other than its an excellent monitor BTW), THIS MONITOR IS sRGB LOCKED and you CANNOT adjust any setting described in the video. When you power the monitor on, you get a nice greeted message saying that some "CALIFORNIA energy law prohibits you being able to adjust brightness/contrast/color' - when the video clearly shows that is a very strong featureset of the monitor and is highly sought after.



Now *WHY* is some california energy law prohibiting the use of color and brightness controls? When they clearly work in other countries? I dont even live in Cali.



To say this is totally infuriating is an understatement. There is absolutely no reason for this, and because of some state law that I dont even live in, I get an instantly gimped monitor for the same very high price as the non gimped version. I hope Asus customer support has an answer for this, and if they don't, looks like Cali energy companies are getting some calls.



Case in point, I just took an Acer monitor back last month because the only option in sRGB mode was a brightness toggle and it was HALF the price! So I KNOW monitors dont have to be sRGB clamp limited in the US.