So questions for those who have an X570 motherboard that has an 2.5G Ethernet NIC port...

Hi all. So there are a good amount of X570 motherboards out there now that carry a 2.5G Ethernet port on the motherboard. The ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero X570 motherboard is an example of that as well as Gigabyte's Aorus Master X570 and MSI's MAG X570 Tomahawk Wi-Fi amongst a few others. Now many of us are using Gigabit Ethernet for our home networks at home but it begs me to ask this question: For those who have a Gigabit Ethernet home network using an X570 mobo with a 2.5G Ethernet port who is using that port on their networks to connect? Also, how does it perform on said Gigabit Ethernet? I'm still using the Gigabit Ethernet NIC port on my Crosshair VIII Hero and I ponder now...am I missing something not using the 2.5G Ethernet port? Write back with your thoughts. Thanks. Out!