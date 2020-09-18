So one last thing to ask all of you concerning today's RTX 3080 launch...

Hi all. So with all that went on today with the launch of the RTX 3080 that seemed to have left all of us feeling a lot of different things involving so many different angles of this situation I sense there's one last question to pose: Concerning the upcoming weekend and this card...are you going to continue pursuing the card online in any way or take a break until Monday? I guess I'll give my answer to start: I have an email stock notification with Amazon concerning the RTX 3080 I want (eVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming video). If I get that notification that they have stock, I'll give it one more try. If not, I'll stay away from the action and not worry about it. One more thing about me being so tunnel-visioned about buying from Amazon today: I have $200+ worth of gift certificate money saved there. If I get my card from them? That's $205 off the cover price. I still got a GTX 1080 SC for now so I'll be okay. I now open the floor to the rest of you. Out!