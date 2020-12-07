So, My RX580 basically died....would i be stupid to get....

EVGA RTX 2080 Super - $700 CAD Used (bought 6 months ago) Still has 2 year warranty with store - Maybe they would take $600?

RTX 2080 Super ROG STRIX GAMING OC - $580 CAD Used / retail box included with Accessories.

RTX 2080 Ti EVGA FTW 3 - $700 CAD

RTX 2080 Super MSI GAMING X TRIO - $550 CAD - Used / retail box included with Accessories





Thoughts?



New 1660 Ti's go for $400, if you can find them in stock, 2060's are all out of stock at are at the $500 mark new. 5600XT start at $440 new but are also out of stock..

Hey all,My RX580 I have had for sometime is now crashing under any type of load. I have done clean Win installs, used drivers as far back as May 2020, tweaked power, underclocked, you name it, crashes and burns. It started doing this once in a blue moon a couple months ago and I shrugged it off, but now i cant do anything. This card was bought used like 3 years ago so may of been used and abused before me.I was really hoping to get a 3070, then news of the 6800 series came out and that looked good.However as we know inventory is non existent and so I am wondering if buying one of these used cards would be silly right now if the price was right, thinking that I can no longer wait until Feb/March and hope for inventory like I was planning before.This is in Canada, looking at 2080 Super's they retail for $1,100 new still but found some of these. $700 seems too high for what I would want to pay for a used card and knowing that 2080 prices are higher due to no 3000 / 6800 inventory...