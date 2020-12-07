So, My RX580 basically died....would i be stupid to get....

Hey all,

My RX580 I have had for sometime is now crashing under any type of load. I have done clean Win installs, used drivers as far back as May 2020, tweaked power, underclocked, you name it, crashes and burns. It started doing this once in a blue moon a couple months ago and I shrugged it off, but now i cant do anything. This card was bought used like 3 years ago so may of been used and abused before me.

I was really hoping to get a 3070, then news of the 6800 series came out and that looked good.

However as we know inventory is non existent and so I am wondering if buying one of these used cards would be silly right now if the price was right, thinking that I can no longer wait until Feb/March and hope for inventory like I was planning before.

This is in Canada, looking at 2080 Super's they retail for $1,100 new still but found some of these. $700 seems too high for what I would want to pay for a used card and knowing that 2080 prices are higher due to no 3000 / 6800 inventory...

  • EVGA RTX 2080 Super - $700 CAD Used (bought 6 months ago) Still has 2 year warranty with store - Maybe they would take $600?
  • RTX 2080 Super ROG STRIX GAMING OC - $580 CAD Used / retail box included with Accessories.
  • RTX 2080 Ti EVGA FTW 3 - $700 CAD
  • RTX 2080 Super MSI GAMING X TRIO - $550 CAD - Used / retail box included with Accessories


    Thoughts?

    New 1660 Ti's go for $400, if you can find them in stock, 2060's are all out of stock at are at the $500 mark new. 5600XT start at $440 new but are also out of stock..
 
It is so personal in how much value you give to play/do the work you do with the gpu for the unsure amount of time before a 3060TI + tax and the AMD 6700 / 6700xt and what not alternative make any of the new current possible option look silly.

On the used one, the $550 with no tax for a 2080 super do not look out of place from a possible 3060TI at $560+ tax, but not much or no warranty at all has is down side has you certainly know.
 
Yes, you would be stupid to pay those prices for last gen.

I feel your pain, bad time to buy video cards unless you wanna get railed. I would suggest looking on a craigslist or offer up site and find something to hold you over if you can get it cheap.
 
You wouldn't be stupid to pay those prices if you need something to game with now. If you have no functional video card it doesn't leave you with a lot of choices. Nvidia 3000 series and AMD 6000 series are extremely hard to find in Canada. If you live close enough to a brick and mortar like Canada Computers you can place a backorder. If you are like me and looking for a card online only they disappear in seconds when they pop up and I've had no luck getting any of the new cards. You get better bang for your buck if you can ride it out, but if you need something right now have you considered something cheaper just to get by and keep as a spare or return/sell once inventory of the new stuff comes online?

Something like a 1650 might be a stopgap until something else is available. https://www.newegg.ca/evga-geforce-...cm_re=geforce_1650-_-9SIAATCBP72498-_-Product
 
Ya was kind of my thought, that voice saying "do not buy a card now cause then the ones you will want will magically appear in stock!" (wishful thinking). Seeing as we get gouged here in Canada though with exchange rates.

6800 - $940 CAD
6800 XT - $1,069 CAD
3070 - $800 ish CAD - but now with NVIDIA likely releasing Ti version of some cards (or just the 3060 and 3080 later?)
3080 - $100 ish CAD

I am a 1440p gamer @ 165Mhz monitor and was thinking this next card purchase will be one that last 3-5 years for me (i dont play the latest and greatest often)

Or I try to just suck it up and not game for like 2-3 months.....
 
ELox yup, Memory Express has had nothing really since launch of either card and most of their other cards are selling out as well, dam you covid! I will keep hunting around for a stop gap card perhaps then.
 
