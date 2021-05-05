So my coworker asked me an interesting email question

So I understand the basic differences between POP and IMAP emails but this question got me stumped.



Here's the question I was asked - so he got a new device and upon setting up the email on said device, it downloaded all of his emails and now when he logs into his webmail or other devices - his old emails no longer shows up.



I suspect he / his family loaded up POP and not IMAP.



Is there any way to "Re-upload" or "Upload back" the email from the rogue device back into the cloud and restore the emails to the server? So that he can go back to his old way of webmail / imap?



This is for the guy's personal stuff - not work related - but it was an interesting question so I thought I would post it up here and see what you guys thought. In case I ever make the same mistake and need to fix it for myself.



TLDR: Co-worker activates new phone / tablet / computer (don't have all the details) and the email setup used POP - it downloads all his mail and basically removes it from all of his other devices which (to my understanding) are probably IMAP devices.



Is there any way to use the "One" device with all the mails to "reupload" back all the emails?